The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's 'standard' impresses young QB

Here is the Feb. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia's 'standard' impresses Houston

Class of 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston visited Athens over the weekend and was impressed with what he saw from the Georgia football program.

Houston is one of the few players the Bulldogs have already offered for 2027, with the program doing everything it could to impress him.

"The thing that stood out about the Georgia visit was the standard," he started. "They talked about it in every area from nutrition to the weight room to the classrooms. They hold quarterbacks to a high standard and expect them to lead at all times. I like that."

Houston likened what he saw at Georgia to the what he's heard about as a child during the Nick Saban days at Alabama.

"Georgia’s standard is like the Nick Saban standard -- where you compete every day," Houston said. "I’ve always grown up with that kind of standard, and I’ve always wanted to be in a system like that."

Unique visit

Georgia pulled out all the stops for five-star running back Derrek Cooper.

Although Cooper previously held a brief commitment to Georgia before backing off, the Bulldogs have remained near the top of his list.

"We feel at home and always welcome from coaches and staff," said Tonya Brinson, Cooper's mother. "We met all the coaches from defense and offense and most of the staff."

Forney's stock keeps rising

Three-star defensive back Tony Forney Jr. has seen his profile rise over recent months. When the new year began, most of Forney's offers were from Group of Five and FCS programs. Now, Forney is getting interest from Power Four programs, with Georgia leading the way.

Getting some time to interact with the Georgia coaching staff gave Forney an even better picture of the program.

"I learned that all the staff, they're great people, and all the coaches, and everybody, they're just good people to be around, and they're going to help me develop and get better," Forney said. "They'll be like, hey, man, you're an in-state kid, and everybody says Georgia's got them dogs."

Also on UGASports

Ranking the contenders for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

Film don't lie on new UGA receiver Noah Thomas.

The growth of Demello Jones.

Linebacker Ja'Bios Smith discusses his "amazing" offer from Georgia.

Pickleball Brock

