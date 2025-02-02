The growth of Demello Jones

During his career at Swainsboro High, Demello Jones was a jack of all trades. No matter if it was offense or defense, Jones dabbled in positions on both sides.

That's not unusual when you’re the best athlete on your team.

But since coming to Georgia, that’s changed.

Jones is now strictly a cornerback, his freshman season in Athens has been all about focusing on one position and learning all the little nuances it takes to play it successfully on the collegiate level.

That’s where cornerback coach Donte Williams comes in.

“In high school, he was able to do it all, you know, high school needed him to do that,” Williams told UGASports prior to the Sugar Bowl. “Here, he's been able to focus on really just learning how to play DB, you know, from the ground level up. You can see on a daily basis and he's been able to all of a sudden succeed and be able to do all those things we asked. He’s been getting better at them.”

Jones said he likes to believe so.

But not just on the field.

“I feel like I've grown better as a person, on and off the field,” Jones said. “Really, it’s all about communicating more. Coming from a small school, and not like an IMG, here it’s all about communication.”

However, for Williams, it goes deeper than that.

To play cornerback successfully in the SEC, you need a unique mindset.

It takes toughness, aggression, and the ability to move on to the next play when a mistake is made.

“It's a lot easier in high school when you make a mistake, maybe playing DB, that all of a sudden two plays later when you got the ball in your hands and you take a reception for 60 yards,” Wiliams said. “It's a lot different when you play DB and all of a sudden something maybe doesn't go the way you want it to go.