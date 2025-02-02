Georgia trending up with several top 2026 targets after Dawgs' junior day

Linebacker Ja’Bios Smith had to double-check with his coach to be sure the news from Georgia was real
A bad night at the free throw line and more three-point failures doomed whatever chance Georgia had at Alabama.
We recently spoke with nose guard Nnamdi Ogoboko about the opportunity he'll have this spring.
Georgia has extended an "awesome" offer to Colorado offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt.
Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson both picked up top honors in a voting of their peers Friday at the Senior Bowl.
Linebacker Ja’Bios Smith had to double-check with his coach to be sure the news from Georgia was real
A bad night at the free throw line and more three-point failures doomed whatever chance Georgia had at Alabama.
We recently spoke with nose guard Nnamdi Ogoboko about the opportunity he'll have this spring.