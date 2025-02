Tony Forney Jr.'s recruitment has exploded over the past month.

When 2025 began his offers were mainly from Group of Five and FCS schools. But offers from power programs have been rolling in for the Kell High School standout over the past few weeks.

Georgia helped get that party started on January 7. The Bulldogs then hosted the in-state product for a Junior Day on February 1.

"It felt really good," Forney said. "It made me feel like I was at home. They treated me very well."