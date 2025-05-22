News and Notes from UGAAA spring board meeting

Athletic director Josh Brooks said he and his staff are exploring the possibility of bringing live concerts back to Sanford Stadium.

The last concert in the stadium was in 2013 featuring Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and others. But with alternative streams of revenue now more important than ever, Brooks and university president Jere Morehead are open to bringing live music back between the hedges.

"We’re targeting spring of 2026. So there's a lot that goes into it, obviously, but that's something we're working on just because it's a great event for the city, for the campus, but it's also an opportunity for us to find another way to drive some revenue," Brooks said. "You always want to find that window between spring G-Day and commencement, but that way we can do it while school's still in and do it right before commencement, and the logistics of it all makes sense in that window."

Brooks joked he is still hopeful he can book R.E.M. for a concert in the stadium.

Stadium concerts are just one of the potential alternative revenue streams Brooks will be exploring. The Bulldogs will also reportedly receive $7.5 million from playing Florida in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026 during renovations to EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

"While we still have to hold true to our traditions and values, we have to continue to be creative and looking at different ways to drive revenue, more ways than ever before," Brooks siad. "We have to be open to all those ideas to find ways to generate revenue. But at the same time, you can generate all the revenue you want, you've got to be efficient in how you spend it. So we've also got to look at how we operate and make sure we're efficient. At the same time, our principles are we're not going to sacrifice student-athlete experience. So that may mean things that impact my day-to-day, but I want to be the last thing we impact is the student-athlete's experience, how we treat them, and how the experience we give them. So it's got to be pulling both levers."