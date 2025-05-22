News and Notes from UGAAA spring board meeting

Concerts returning to Sanford Stadium?
Athletic director Josh Brooks said he and his staff are exploring the possibility of bringing live concerts back to Sanford Stadium.
The last concert in the stadium was in 2013 featuring Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and others. But with alternative streams of revenue now more important than ever, Brooks and university president Jere Morehead are open to bringing live music back between the hedges.
"We’re targeting spring of 2026. So there's a lot that goes into it, obviously, but that's something we're working on just because it's a great event for the city, for the campus, but it's also an opportunity for us to find another way to drive some revenue," Brooks said. "You always want to find that window between spring G-Day and commencement, but that way we can do it while school's still in and do it right before commencement, and the logistics of it all makes sense in that window."
Brooks joked he is still hopeful he can book R.E.M. for a concert in the stadium.
Stadium concerts are just one of the potential alternative revenue streams Brooks will be exploring. The Bulldogs will also reportedly receive $7.5 million from playing Florida in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026 during renovations to EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
"While we still have to hold true to our traditions and values, we have to continue to be creative and looking at different ways to drive revenue, more ways than ever before," Brooks siad. "We have to be open to all those ideas to find ways to generate revenue. But at the same time, you can generate all the revenue you want, you've got to be efficient in how you spend it. So we've also got to look at how we operate and make sure we're efficient. At the same time, our principles are we're not going to sacrifice student-athlete experience. So that may mean things that impact my day-to-day, but I want to be the last thing we impact is the student-athlete's experience, how we treat them, and how the experience we give them. So it's got to be pulling both levers."
Brooks on Wes Johnson's contract extension
Brooks also addressed Wednesday night's announcement of an extension for head baseball coach Wes Johnson.
The new deal runs through 2031. Brooks said the new deal, which he had been discussing with Johnson and his agent for a few weeks, puts Johnson "to a much better place within the league where he belongs" from a financial standpoint.
"I think he's got a great understanding of this new world, obviously, the evolution of college athletics, and how to attack the portal and build a team in this new world," Brooks said. "He's really cerebral. I think his understanding of technology and how to develop players, and he can pitch that in recruiting. And he's a great human being. Someone who loves Georgia, someone I love being around and working with. It's just, he checks every box."
Brooks on CFP straight seeding
Recent reporting has indicated that the College Football Playoff might be switching to a straight seeding model for 2025.
Instead of conference champions receiving deference regarding byes, teams would be seeded according to their CFP rankings. For Georgia, that would have meant a matchup with the winner of a Tennessee-Indiana first-round matchup in 2024.
"I've heard so many scenarios being discussed that it's hard for me to pinpoint coming to one," Brooks said. "Commissioner (Greg) Sankey is leading that charge for us in those meetings, and I trust him to represent the Southeastern Conference. Ultimately, I'm going to be selfish, and I want what's best for Georgia. Beyond that, I want what's best for the Southeastern Conference, and I will not be shy about it. Whether we're talking about baseball, basketball, tennis, I want decisions made that's going to help our conference and give us the best opportunity to get as many teams in the postseason as possible.”
House settlement still looming
With the House settlement, if approved, set to take effect on July 1, Brooks and the athletic department are looking to what may or may not change in a few weeks.
"We're having to anticipate what we think will come of that and preparing for what that means the day the settlement goes through," Brooks said. "And then, obviously, there'll be some impact starting July 1. So we've been planning well in advance of that for that. And then we also have to have a backup plan if it were not to be approved, and what that would mean with some interim NCAA legislation. But I think we're prepared for each and every scenario."
Brooks said he anticipates the settlement being the "main focal point" of next week's SEC spring meetings.