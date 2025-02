Georgia is still very much on Derrek Cooper's mind.

The five-star athlete committed to the Bulldogs for a few days in June. Despite the decommitment, however, Georgia has remained among the top of Cooper's list as the Bulldogs pursue him as a running back.

Georgia welcomed Cooper and his mother, Tonya Brinson, back to campus for Junior Day on February 1.

"It's always great when we visit Georgia," Brinson said.