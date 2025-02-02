Ranking the Contenders: Five-star OT Jackson Cantwell's top six

We recently spoke with nose guard Nnamdi Ogoboko about the opportunity he'll have this spring.
Georgia has extended an "awesome" offer to Colorado offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt.
Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson both picked up top honors in a voting of their peers Friday at the Senior Bowl.
When Georgia heads to No. 4 Alabama, don't be surprised to find Dylan James playing a bigger role.
Georgia Baseball News and Notes: Inside, we've got tons of updates on Georgia, which opens its season in two weeks.
