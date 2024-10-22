The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better

Here is the Oct. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Old is new again

Adam Friedman wrote that Georgia's defense appears back to its old ways following Saturday's 30-15 win over Texas.

Friedman noted that the Bulldogs holding the Longhorns to under 300 yards and recording seven sacks showed that this is a unit not to take lightly again.

"This Georgia defense, when healthy, can make even the most highly regarded quarterback and offensive line in the country look like a JV squad," he wrote.

On top of that, Friedman wrote that Georgia's defensive front is only going to get stronger in the coming years.

"Don’t think for a second that Georgia’s dominant defensive line is going anywhere. Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin committed to Georgia last week and the Dawgs lead for five-star Justus Terry," Friedman wrote. "Defensive end Darren Ikinnagbon, a top-100 talent, has been committed to Georgia since April and linebacker Zayden Walker, a top 40 prospect, committed to Georgia in June. There are plenty of other highly-rated defensive prospects considering Georgia too."

Bringing the juice

Linebacker Jalon Walker made sure his teammates had the right amount of energy before taking the field against Texas. Walker approached each of his teammates during pregame warmups to fire them up in anticipation of knocking off the top-ranked team in the country.

“I really try to have as much juice as I want going into the game. But I didn't want to get too high, I didn't want to get too low,” Walker said. “I really wanted to stay even for the game. Really, our composure throughout the game, we really just wanted to stay even. We really didn't want to get too big-headed with the moments. When we had our low moments, we didn't really want to get too low.”

