Advertisement

in other news

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas

Georgia rolled into Austin and took over the game from the beginning, but do the grades reflect that?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Texas

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Texas

Georgia went to Texas and came out a winner vs the top ranked team in the nation - Here are reasons why - BY THE NUMBERS

 • Dave McMahon
The Dashboard: Win at Texas ran a gamut of emotions

The Dashboard: Win at Texas ran a gamut of emotions

AUSTIN, Texas – Saturday's win at Texas was thrilling and should be celebrated, but what a gamut of emotions.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
Postgame thoughts: Nobody believed in us

Postgame thoughts: Nobody believed in us

Georgia ambushed the Longhorns and upset the previously No. 1 ranked team in the country.

 • Brent Rollins
Complete Coverage: A Texas two-step

Complete Coverage: A Texas two-step

AUSTIN, Texas - Inside, see all of UGASports' coverage from Saturday's 31-15 win over Texas.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas

Georgia rolled into Austin and took over the game from the beginning, but do the grades reflect that?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Texas

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Texas

Georgia went to Texas and came out a winner vs the top ranked team in the nation - Here are reasons why - BY THE NUMBERS

 • Dave McMahon
The Dashboard: Win at Texas ran a gamut of emotions

The Dashboard: Win at Texas ran a gamut of emotions

AUSTIN, Texas – Saturday's win at Texas was thrilling and should be celebrated, but what a gamut of emotions.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 21, 2024
Snap Count: UGA at Texas
circle avatar
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@SmallwoodTrent
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: