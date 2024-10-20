Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

in other news
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas
Georgia rolled into Austin and took over the game from the beginning, but do the grades reflect that?
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Texas
Georgia went to Texas and came out a winner vs the top ranked team in the nation - Here are reasons why - BY THE NUMBERS
The Dashboard: Win at Texas ran a gamut of emotions
AUSTIN, Texas – Saturday's win at Texas was thrilling and should be celebrated, but what a gamut of emotions.
Postgame thoughts: Nobody believed in us
Georgia ambushed the Longhorns and upset the previously No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Complete Coverage: A Texas two-step
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside, see all of UGASports' coverage from Saturday's 31-15 win over Texas.
