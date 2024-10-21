Jalon Walker setting the tone

in other news
Throughout Kirby Smart’s coaching career, there’s always been one, sometimes two players, on his defense he could count on to be its heart and soul.
This year, Jalon Walker is that man.
As his defensive teammates lined up for their pre-game warmup routine before Saturday night’s game at Texas, linebacker Jalon Walker approached each one, firing them up before the team took the field.
Although Walker’s routine is typical for the junior from North Carolina, Saturday night’s effort had more meaning. If Georgia wanted to upend the top-ranked team in the country, Walker knew the Bulldogs would have to bring more energy than perhaps they have all year.
“I really try to have as much juice as I want going into the game. But I didn't want to get too high, I didn't want to get too low,” Walker said. “I really wanted to stay even for the game. Really, our composure throughout the game, we really just wanted to stay even. We really didn't want to get too big-headed with the moments. When we had our low moments, we didn't really want to get too low.”
There weren’t many low moments for the Bulldogs Saturday night, certainly not on the defensive side.
Give Walker his share of credit for that.
Walker was a difference-maker for the Bulldogs, garnering three first-half sacks and finishing with a team-high eight tackles. It could have been more. Walker was also credited with four quarterback hurries, half of his team’s total (eight) for the evening.
“Statistically, maybe (was his best game). Most definitely, maybe,” Walker said. “But I felt like there was a lot more that I could contribute to that I felt like I slipped on. But it was a great win. That's all I can say.”
Walker undoubtedly loves head coach Kirby Smart.
After the game inside the Bulldog locker room, Walker presented Smart with his 100th-win ball.
“He’s just such a high-character kid and high moral value and great family. I mean, you think back to all those wins you get in recruiting and how you really don't know how important they are,” Smart said. “I think back to when he called and told us he was coming, what that changed his life towards and what it changed for us.”
Smart’s appreciation was recently reciprocated.
“His dad reached out the other day and said, ‘Y'all have done everything you said you were going to do with my son and I really appreciate you making him a better man,’” said Smart.
Walker admitted the defense came into the game with a sizeable chip on its collective shoulder.
After giving up 41 points to Alabama and 31 points to Mississippi State, defensive players had heard the murmurs that the standard in Athens was slipping.
“I feel like as a defense, we take that into consideration,” Walker said. “I feel like as a UGA standard defense, we take pride in what we do.”
No need to convince Texas of that.
Led by Walker, the defense controlled the touted Longhorn offense, holding Texas to just 29 on the ground.
The Bulldogs also harassed Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, notching seven sacks, forcing three fumbles, intercepting one pass, breaking up six passes, and registering eight quarterback hurries.
“We were very disciplined in our rush (defense) game. In our rush game, we knew what we wanted to do,” Walker said. “We knew where he (Ewers) wanted to step up. We knew where he wanted to escape from. Countering that, we had a very successful game.”
