Jalon Walker setting the tone

Throughout Kirby Smart’s coaching career, there’s always been one, sometimes two players, on his defense he could count on to be its heart and soul.

This year, Jalon Walker is that man.

As his defensive teammates lined up for their pre-game warmup routine before Saturday night’s game at Texas, linebacker Jalon Walker approached each one, firing them up before the team took the field.

Although Walker’s routine is typical for the junior from North Carolina, Saturday night’s effort had more meaning. If Georgia wanted to upend the top-ranked team in the country, Walker knew the Bulldogs would have to bring more energy than perhaps they have all year.

“I really try to have as much juice as I want going into the game. But I didn't want to get too high, I didn't want to get too low,” Walker said. “I really wanted to stay even for the game. Really, our composure throughout the game, we really just wanted to stay even. We really didn't want to get too big-headed with the moments. When we had our low moments, we didn't really want to get too low.”

There weren’t many low moments for the Bulldogs Saturday night, certainly not on the defensive side.