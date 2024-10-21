Three-Point Stance: Georgia's dominance, undefeated teams, Florida

Rivals rankings director and national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman has thoughts on Georgia’s dominance, undefeated teams and a team with a coach on the hot seat.

1. THEY ARE WHO WE THOUGHT THEY WERE

Jalon Walker (Photo by © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Georgia has an elite defense, can run the ball when they want to and have an average quarterback. No, I’m not talking about the Georgia teams that won back-to-back national championships. Georgia dismantled Texas on Saturday night and reminded everyone that the Dawgs can still be a truly dominant team. Since the loss to Alabama a few weeks ago Georgia has reeled off three wins in a row and has, at times, looked completely overwhelming. This Georgia defense, when healthy, can make even the most highly regarded quarterback and offensive line in the country look like a JV squad. Don’t think for a second that Georgia’s dominant defensive line is going anywhere. Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin committed to Georgia last week and the Dawgs lead for five-star Justus Terry. Defensive end Darren Ikinnagbon, a top-100 talent, has been committed to Georgia since April and linebacker Zayden Walker, a top 40 prospect, committed to Georgia in June. There are plenty of other highly-rated defensive prospects considering Georgia too.

2. ARE WE AT THE BEGINNING OF AN EXTINCTION?

Jim Harbaugh (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The era of the undefeated national champion is all but over. In a world of super conferences and increased parity (thanks to NIL and revenue sharing) Michigan may have been the last undefeated national champion. The opportunities afforded to players through Name, Image and Likeness have helped spread the talent around and the expanded College Football Playoff will make it harder for teams to finish with an undefeated record even if they make it through the regular season unblemished. National championship favorites Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State have all taken losses already. There are 10 undefeated teams remaining - Army, Navy, Miami, Pittsburgh, BYU, Iowa State, Indiana, Oregon, Penn State and Liberty - and we’re just halfway through the season plus there are conference championship games. Nearly all of these teams will take at least one loss before the College Football Playoff. This scenario may happen again in the years to come but as long as NIL, revenue sharing, and conference championship games still exist the 2023 Michigan Wolverines might turn into the college football version of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the last undefeated team in NFL history.

3. SIGNS OF LIFE IN GAINESVILLE

Billy Napier and DJ Lagway (Photo by © Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)