The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

Ratledge update
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" that offensive guard Tate Ratledge returns to the lineup for Saturday's game against Florida.
Ratledge has missed the last four games due to an ankle injury he suffered against Kentucky. Ratledge had tightrope surgery as a result of the injury.
“We're hopeful. I mean, we think he's going to be able to give us something,” Smart said. “He practiced some last week, took some reps, and did rehab over the weekend. Hopefully, he's ready to go. I mean, I know he wants to play in this game. It's really important to him.”
If Ratledge returns, Dylan Fairchild will move to left guard.
'He hasn't played perfect, but nobody does'
During his Monday press conference, Smart was asked if anything was wrong with quarterback Carson Beck. Beck has thrown eight interceptions this season, including five in the past two games.
"I don't think anything's wrong with him," Smart said. "He hasn't played perfect, but nobody does. I'm very comfortable with where Carson is in terms of his leadership, his practice habits, the things we're asking him to do. I think he's doing a good job of those."
Receiver Arian Smith said Beck has demonstrated himself as the leader Georgia needs.
"I’d probably say he doesn’t really need to do much better as a quarterback," Smith said. "He does all the things he needs to do as a quarterback for us, like make sure we're in the right run, the right protection. I'm sure he's talking about things like he missed a throw, or we missed a catch or something like that on offense, taking accountability because that's the person he is. So I'd probably say nothing, we’ve just got to play better as an offense and be all 11 of us on the same page for where that play to work."
Smart's press conference
Feed him more
