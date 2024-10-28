Smart focused on Florida; not availability of Jackson, Aguero

Georgia coach Kirby Smart brushed off a question about Dan Jackson and star Joenel Aguero regarding their availability for the first half of Saturday’s game against Florida following their targeting penalties in the second half of the Bulldogs’ win at Texas.

Per rules, players kicked out for targeting after to sit out the first half. Since their offenses occurred in the second half against Texas, both players must sit out the first half of Saturday's game.

"It is what it is," Smart said during Monday's press conference. "We're just trying to get ready for Florida and trying to get ready for them."

Targeting calls have been on the uptick since the office started taking a more serious approach in an effort to curb the number of concussions taking place.

During his press conference last week, Smart admitted it’s a tough judgement for officials to make.

“If that's my son out there and he's got the ball, he's running the ball, I don't want him ducking his head with the ball like their offensive player did,” said Smart, referring to the call against Jackson where both the Bulldog safety and Texas player lowered their helmets just prior to the collision.

“I certainly don't want our defensive players ducking their head or the crown of their helmet being used. It's very dangerous,” Smart said. “Jonell's was really tough because he's trying to avoid helmet to helmet. He's trying to avoid going high, which most— even if the offensive player if you hit them high, it's hitting them low because their legs are their career. It's tough. They're tough calls in most situations. Everybody's trying to work on the safety of the game.”

Fortunately, if neither Jackson nor Aguero can play, Smart believes the Bulldogs will be OK.

Expect freshman KJ Bolden to slide over to safety opposite Malaki Starks with JaCorey Thomas starting at star.

“He's rotated and played a significant amount of football, so we look at KJ as a starter and he's a very good player. JaCorey started and played against Clemson the whole game,” Smart said. “So, we've got other guys capable of the packages and things we can play and we'll have to rely on that to prepare. But, again, we're not really worried about that right now.”