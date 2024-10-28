Trevor Etienne set to face his former team

Florida linebacker Shemar James does not harbor any ill feelings toward former teammate and current Georgia running back Trevor Etienne.

Although it will be strange seeing Etienne lining up against him in the colors of the arch-rival Bulldogs, James insisted back at SEC Media Days in Dallas that he’s not mad.

“It’s never really anger, because again, he’s doing what’s best for him,” James said. “If that was to leave and go to a different organization, then that’s what it was.”

Still, losing a friend to a rival did not feel good.

“That was a heartbreaker for me because that was my guy. We came in the same time, same class,” James said. “But I wish Trevor the best. He made the best decision for him.”

Well, except perhaps this one time.

When the No. 2 Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1) and Gators (4-3, 2-2) meet Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC) in Jacksonville, whatever chance Florida has of upsetting Georgia will depend on how well they handle their former teammate, who is starting to emerge as one of the more dependable running backs in the SEC following his three-touchdown performance in the win over Texas.

Exactly how Etienne feels about the game is unknown.

The Louisiana native was not made available to beat writers on Monday and is not expected to be on Tuesday, either.

However, head coach Kirby Smart does not expect it to be an issue.

“Just focus on the task. It's not a chance... You don't want to get caught up in emotions and be emotional,” Smart said on Monday. “I don't think that helps any. (Dominic Lovett) has gone through it with Missouri a couple of times, different players. That's the best part of college football now. You've had kids go down there. So, we don't get caught up in it much. I mean, at the end of the day, what's going to make you make you play well? It ain't worried about that.”

In two seasons at Florida, Etienne appeared in 23 games for the Gators, rushing 249 times for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“It was like an outrage kind of, but at the same time he's our friend and we knew he was trying to make the best decision for himself,” Gator running back Marques Johnson said at SEC Media Days. “But at the same time, we weren't really mad about it."

Whatever ill will might have been felt, none was detected in conversations with Florida’s three player representatives attending the annual event.

That includes quarterback Graham Mertz (out for the year) himself a transfer from Wisconsin a season ago.

“That’s the nature of college football right now. Regardless of what’s going on, you’ve got to look out for yourself,” Mertz said. “Trevor thought that was the best option for him. I wish him nothing but the best. Trevor is my guy. That was just his decision for where he wanted to be.”

Williams agreed.

“That's one of my closest friends right there. The relationship that me and him have is top 10 to none,” Williams said. “I can call him for anything, and he can call me for anything. It was great sharing a backfield with him."

Begrudgingly, Johnson said the Bulldogs have a good one.

“Just his way to be elusive, you know?” he said. “He’ll make that first guy miss and make a bad play into a good play."