What Florida head coach Billy Napier said about Georgia on Monday

Florida head coach Billy Napier met with the media on Monday to preview this weekend's matchup with Georgia. Here is what Napier had to say about the Bulldogs.

"Georgia has a good football team. Offensively it starts with the veteran quarterback and a veteran offensive line, just a multitude of skill players at every position. I do think defensively they have an identity and it starts with the personnel, the height, length of the personnel. Certainly speed at the second, third level as well. Then the kicking game. They've got really good specialists. Kicker, punter, snapper, obviously returners, and they have good variables there that can cause some problems for you. The entirety of the team obviously makes this thing a challenge."

On how important it is to shift this series given recent Georgia domination: "These are all good challenges. I mean, I think Georgia has been doing it, I think it's the 9th year for Kirby (Smart) here. Obviously he's established systems. They've got good processes across the board. The personnel has been built over time. There is quality depth and identity, so you got to beat them."

On what outside linebacker Mykel Williams brings to the Georgia defense: "He's one of the more talented defenders in the country this year and most years I would say. He's been that way for a while. So, yeah, he can be a challenge. Obviously slippery on the rundowns. Very versatile in terms of where he rushes on third down as well. So he's got the height, length, and the bulk to be an inside rusher and edge rusher. He's one of the better players in the country for sure."

On seeing former Florida running back Trevor Etienne playing for Georgia this weekend: "Well, it's become the norm of college football. It's already happened a handful of times this year that we played against players on the other side that were on our team in the past. Look, feels like there is a story each week about scenarios like that. It wasn't the first and won't be the last, unfortunately."

On if the Etienne transfer was different: "I think for me, it's gotten to a point where you just move on to the next one, you know. I think we've done what we needed to do to be productive at running back. Obviously Jadan (Baugh), Ja'Kobi (Jackson), Montrell (Johnson) has been very productive for us this year. That position for us is at the centerpiece of our offense and I couldn't be more proud of the guys that we have there. And Coach Juluke (Jabbar Juluke, running backs coach) in particular has done a nice job. But we identify players. We fit them into our blueprint there for that position and they produce, they have success. So, yeah we'll be handing it to somebody this weekend."

On what it has been like watching Glenn Schumann's rise after they worked together at Alabama: "Coach Schumann is an outstanding coach, good human being, works extremely hard. No one works -- this guy is a football guy. Been in the trenches with him. Respect him. Certainly be a great challenge for our players and our staff. So again, they got height, length, personnel is really good. There is depth, there is quality depth, and there is variables. Front variables, pressure variables, and coverage variables. It's a combination of all these things that make it a challenge. Again, we understand that. We'll be ready for it."

On the challenges of defending Carson Beck and how he has been up and down this season: "No, we don't buy into that narrative. This guy is elite. He's an elite quarterback. Been fantastic throughout his career. Really seen a lot of football. Their practice environment, number of variables he's seen from a front pressure coverage standpoint, and he's a big, tall, athletic guy that can throw it all over the park. Any player that you play you have to anticipate them being at their best, so he's highly regarded for a reason."