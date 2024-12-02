The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Trevor Etienne is 'a ways away'

Here is the Dec. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Etienne appears doubtful for Saturday
It seems unlikely that running back Trevor Etienne will be available for Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Texas. Etienne suffered a rib injury against Ole Miss and hasn't played since.
“You know, Trevor's a ways away. I still don't know because we haven't even seen those guys,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He wasn't really close to playing last week. So, I don't know how that's going to play out.”
Georgia's run game has struggled for much of the year. The Bulldogs rank 15th in the SEC in rushing at only 128.25 yards per game.
“Our running game is not where it's needed to be. I can promise you that, but there's a lot of combinations parts of that,” Smart said. “I mean, we've had a dang merry-go-round offensive line year. I've never been around a group that's had to change lineups, especially in practice. We’ve had probably five starters miss entire weeks of practice and it hasn't always equated to game time, but it equates to game-playing ability. So that's one of the biggest things that we struggle with is just staying healthy.
“That would help our run game some, not to mention being healthy at running back would help some.”
Humphrey's heading to the portal
Even with Saturday's SEC Championship on the way, Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey has decided to enter the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect announced this decision on his X account.
The portal does not open for another week on Dec. 9.
Smart told reporters he wasn't aware of anything else other than what Humphrey posted.
“There’s no status that I'm aware of. I mean, I saw the same thing you saw,” Smart said. “We’re worried about the guys that we're going to go to Texas with. So, he will not be with the team? I'm not sure of that. Like I said, I'm worried about the guys that are here.
“Our focus is on the guys that are out there on that field playing and in trying to win games in eight overtimes and like they love the University of Georgia and want to compete and be part of it. You don't really try to focus on the guys that aren't because they'll be looking for the next stop. We got guys all over the place that aren't here now that wish they could come back.”
Peach State Power Hour
Snow game cookin'
