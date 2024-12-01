Advertisement
Published Dec 1, 2024
Snap Count: UGA vs Georgia Tech
circle avatar
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
Staff
Our analyst Trent Smallwood compares notes with Pro Football Focus to count how many plays, and what percentage of the game, each Georgia participant amassed in the Bulldogs' win over Georgia Tech.

Quarterback (1 Played)
Offensive Snaps=95
PlayerPassRunOverall (%)

Carson Beck

57

22

79 (100%)

Running Back (5 Played)
Offensive Snaps=79
PlayerPassRunOverall (%)

Nate Frazier

16

14

30 (38%)

Rod Robinson II

22

6

28 (35%)

Cash Jones

20

2

22 (28%)

Dwight Phillips Jr.

1

3

4 (5%)

Chaz Chambliss

0

1

1 (1%)

