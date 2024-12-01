Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey headed to the portal

Former five-star cornerback Julian Humphrey announced on X Sunday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The portal opens on Dec. 9, although there are changes in store from last year.

This year, the portal is open for 20 days in the winter. Players have until Dec. 28 to put their name in the portal, although they don’t have to decide on a new school before it closes.

Players can also enter the portal for 10 days in the spring, five less than last season. The window for the spring portal runs from April 16 to 25.

This is Humphrey's second tour through the portal. The former five-star placed his name in the portal last year, before deciding to re-join the Bulldogs.

It’s unclear if Humphrey will remain with the Bulldogs through the SEC Championship and potential berth in the playoffs.

Head coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to address the media Sunday afternoon as part of the SEC’s teleconference with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian to preview Saturday’s conference championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Humphrey’s decision is not a surprise.

After starting in Georgia’s first 10 games, Humphrey’s playing time has decreased dramatically.

Humphreys made 25 snaps against Ole Miss but took only six against Tennessee and 10 against UMass. He did not get a single snap in Saturday’s eight-overtime against Georgia Tech.

He played all 80 snaps against Texas during Georgia’s win in Austin back in October.