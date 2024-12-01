Georgia SEC Championship News and Notes

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he had no clue whether cornerback Julian Humphrey would be available for Saturday’s SEC Championship after Humprey announced his intention to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal Sunday afternoon.

Although indications are that Humphrey will not be part of the team, Smart told reporters on Sunday’s teleconference that he’s focused on the players he has.

“There’s no status that I'm aware of. I mean, I saw the same thing you saw,” Smart said. “We’re worried about the guys that we're going to go to Texas with. So, he will not be with the team? I'm not sure of that. Like I said, I'm worried about the guys that are here.”

Humphrey’s announcement came after his playing time had steadily decreased for the past five games to the point he did not take a single snap in Georgia’s eight overtime win versus Georgia Tech.

The Texas native has started 10 of Georgia’s 12 games.

Smart said he has not met with Humphrey regarding his decision.

“Our focus is on the guys that are out there on that field playing and in trying to win games in eight overtimes and like they love the University of Georgia and want to compete and be part of it,” Smart said. “You don't really try to focus on the guys that aren't because they'll be looking for the next stop. We got guys all over the place that aren't here now that wish they could come back.”

With Humphrey apparently out of the picture, Georgia’s starting corners will continue to be Daylen Everette and Daniel Harris, although some freshmen could be called upon.

That includes true freshman Ellis Robinson, who would be eligible to keep his redshirt, although Smart said his absence this year had nothing to do with saving the former five-star an extra season.

New NCAA rules state that student-athletes can play in league championships, playoff games, and bowls and not have those games count against a redshirt, proving the player does not play in more than four regular-season games. Robinson has played in four regular season games.

“Well, we have multiple guys who will help. It really doesn't have anything to do with the red shirt rule or not or the postseason plans because we don't have many guys that were necessarily around that threshold. But they continue to get better and they're going to allow us to be better,” Smart said. “Ellis particularly and DeMello (Jones) both have gotten better throughout the year. They've taken an abundance of reps with our twos and continue to grow and get better.”