Georgia SEC Championship News and Notes

Kirby Smart comments on Julian Humphrey portal news
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he had no clue whether cornerback Julian Humphrey would be available for Saturday’s SEC Championship after Humprey announced his intention to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal Sunday afternoon.
Although indications are that Humphrey will not be part of the team, Smart told reporters on Sunday’s teleconference that he’s focused on the players he has.
“There’s no status that I'm aware of. I mean, I saw the same thing you saw,” Smart said. “We’re worried about the guys that we're going to go to Texas with. So, he will not be with the team? I'm not sure of that. Like I said, I'm worried about the guys that are here.”
Humphrey’s announcement came after his playing time had steadily decreased for the past five games to the point he did not take a single snap in Georgia’s eight overtime win versus Georgia Tech.
The Texas native has started 10 of Georgia’s 12 games.
Smart said he has not met with Humphrey regarding his decision.
“Our focus is on the guys that are out there on that field playing and in trying to win games in eight overtimes and like they love the University of Georgia and want to compete and be part of it,” Smart said. “You don't really try to focus on the guys that aren't because they'll be looking for the next stop. We got guys all over the place that aren't here now that wish they could come back.”
With Humphrey apparently out of the picture, Georgia’s starting corners will continue to be Daylen Everette and Daniel Harris, although some freshmen could be called upon.
That includes true freshman Ellis Robinson, who would be eligible to keep his redshirt, although Smart said his absence this year had nothing to do with saving the former five-star an extra season.
New NCAA rules state that student-athletes can play in league championships, playoff games, and bowls and not have those games count against a redshirt, proving the player does not play in more than four regular-season games. Robinson has played in four regular season games.
“Well, we have multiple guys who will help. It really doesn't have anything to do with the red shirt rule or not or the postseason plans because we don't have many guys that were necessarily around that threshold. But they continue to get better and they're going to allow us to be better,” Smart said. “Ellis particularly and DeMello (Jones) both have gotten better throughout the year. They've taken an abundance of reps with our twos and continue to grow and get better.”
Trevor Etienne still sounds doubtful
Trevor Etienne scored three touchdowns for Georgia in its win at Texas, but it sounds like he won’t have the opportunity to add to the total in Saturday’s SEC Championship.
“You know, Trevor's a ways away. I still don't know because we haven't even seen those guys,” Smart said. “He wasn't really close to playing last week. So, I don't know how that's going to play out.”
Etienne hasn’t played since Georgia’s 28-10 loss at Ole Miss due to a rib injury, although Smart said the running back actually tweaked the area in practice the following week, days before the game against Tennessee. He has missed the past three contests.
Georgia’s run game has not been what fans or Smart have been accustomed to.
The Bulldogs rank 15th in the SEC in rushing offense, averaging just 128.25 yards per game. Only once this season has a back (Nate Frazier) run for over 100 yards.
“Our running game is not where it's needed to be. I can promise you that, but there's a lot of combinations parts of that,” Smart said. “I mean, we've had a dang merry-go-round offensive line year. I've never been around a group that's had to change lineups, especially in practice. We’ve had probably five starters miss entire weeks of practice and it hasn't always equated to game time, but it equates to game-playing ability. So that's one of the biggest things that we struggle with is just staying healthy.
“That would help our run game some, not to mention being healthy at running back would help some.”
The Bulldogs did get Roderick Robinson (turf toe surgery) back for the first time this year against Georga Tech, and Branson Robinson has dressed out the past two games and is cleared to play. Freshman Dwight Phillips Jr. has started playing a bigger role, but fellow freshman Chauncey Bowens did not play last week after suffering a foot injury against UMass.
That’s left Nate Frazier and Cash Jones to handle the bulk of the running back duties.
“I can’t say if we're going to be (healthier for Saturday), you know, I can't, I don't see how you could say we could be a hundred percent because Branson and Rod are neither 100 percent and they're out there trying to play,” Smart said. “Fortunately, Nate's growing up. I don't see him as a freshman anymore, but we got to keep getting everybody ready.”
Smart on Monroe Freeling
Monroe Freeling has started the past three games at left tackle for Georgia, despite missing time in practice last week.
When he’s played, Smart likes what he’s seen.
“I mean, he's played well at moments, and he struggled sometimes. I think he's a kid that's growing up,” Smart said. “He’s getting better. It's the hardest position to play probably in football outside of maybe quarterback. And he and Earnest (Greene III) have manned that position well.”
Freeling took over after Greene suffered a shoulder injury against Ole Miss and has missed the past three contests.
“Whoever's been healthy and been in the game is doing a good job,” Smart said. “I'm really proud of the things both those kids have done.”
This and that
…Texas will be the home team in Saturday’s SEC Championship and will wear the dark tops. Georgia will wear its white uniforms.
…As expected, Smart said he’s “concerned” about every aspect of what he called “an extremely talented” Texas roster. “Their defense is elite, one of the best in the country. Their special teams are elite,” Smart said. “So, when you ask about worries throughout the from the last month and a half, I was worried a month and a half ago and I'm worried now because they got really good players. I'm very concerned about everything about Texas because they have an extremely talented roster.”
…Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said he watched every minutes of Georgia’s eight overtime victory over Georgia Tech. “I was exhausted watching that myself,” Sarkisian said.