By the Numbers (Georgia vs Georgia Tech)

0 – Georgia had zero first half points for the first time since the Kentucky game in 2019.





1 – The Bulldogs forced just one turnover in the game, but it was huge. Dan Jackson forced a fumble that Chaz Chambliss recovered with just over two minutes remaining in regulation that help set up Georgia’s tying score.





2 – Dominic Lovett’s two touchdown receptions tied his career-high. He previously had two against Abilene Christian while playing for Missouri in 2022.





2/2 – Georgia Tech’s Haynes King had three touchdown rushes and two touchdown passes in the game. The last Yellow Jacket quarterback to have at least two and two against the Bulldogs was Vad Lee in 2013.





4-53-1 – Cash Jones tied his career-high with four receptions and added a career-high 53 yards receiving and had his third touchdown of the season.





5 – Carson Beck tied a career-high and tied a school record with five touchdown passes. He previously threw five earlier this season against Tennessee Tech. He along with Aaron Murray are the only Bulldog quarterbacks to have multiple games with five touchdown passes.





5:37 – With 5:37 left in regulation, the Yellow Jackets took a 27-13 lead before the Bulldogs scored the games final 14 points of regulation.





7 – Georgia has now won seven straight meetings against Georgia Tech. It is the most consecutive wins by the Bulldogs in the series and the third time they have done it (1991-97 and 2001-07).





7-82-1 – Georgia’s trio of tight ends had a combined seven receptions for 82 yards and a score.





8 – The eight overtimes was the second longest overtime game in the FBS. Overtimes have been going on since 1996 and this game only trailed the Illinois-Penn State game from 2021.





8 – Nate Frazier scored from one-yard out early in the fourth quarter. It was his team-leading eighth touchdown rush of the season. He added the important two-point conversion in the game’s final play.





8-6 – Georgia is 8-6 in games decided by three points or less under Smart.





9-7 (2-2) – Georgia now has a 9-7 overall record in games that have gone into overtime including 2-2 in games against Georgia Tech (won 2013 and 2024 and lost 1999 and 2014).





10 x 4 – Four Bulldogs had 10 or more tackles in the game. Smael Mondon led the Dawgs with 13 followed by CJ Allen, Daylen Everette and Malaki Starks each with 10.





10 x 7 – For the seventh time in nine seasons, the Bulldogs reached at least the 10-win mark.





16-13 - Georgia has a 16-13 record under Smart when trailing at the half.





27 to 10 – The Bulldogs outscored the Yellow Jackets 27 to 10 in the second half of the game.





31 – Georgia has now won 31 straight home games which ties the SEC record with Alabama’s streak from September 26, 2015 to October 26, 2019.





40 – Starks’ start was his 40th consecutive for the Dawgs. It was also Xavier Truss and Nazir Stackhouse’s 40th start overall.





40/40 – This was just the third time in the 116-game history of the series that both teams scored over 40 points (1999 and 2008). It was the first time the Yellow Jackets scored 40 in the series since that 2008 game. Georgia scored 40 or more in four of its last six matchups against Georgia Tech.





72 – The 72 wins by Georgia over Georgia Tech is the most the Bulldogs against any opponent.





104 – Kirby Smart now has 104 coaching wins since taking over the Dawgs in 2016. In that same time period, the Jackets have 49.





297 – For the second straight game, Beck had exactly 297 yards passing.





303/110 – Haynes King had his sixth career 300-yard pass game and his third career 100-yard rush game. However, it was the first time that he had both in the same game.





563 – The 563 total net yards by Georgia Tech was the third most gained against Georgia since Smart took over in 2016.





621 – Beck’s 28 completions in the game gives him 621 for his career. During the game he passed Stetson Bennett and is now tied for fourth all-time in Georgia history with Jake Fromm.





1994 – The year was 1994 and that was the last time Georgia played a game at Sanford Stadium on a Friday.





7,856 – Beck’s 297 yards passing gives him 7,856 for his career. In the game, he surpassed Matthew Stafford and now is sixth all-time in school history.