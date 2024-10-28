Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Tough upcoming stretch
Jason Butt
Staff

Here is the Oct. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Tough stretch

Following a win over a Texas and a bye week, Georgia now enters a tough three-game stretch that will decide its fate for the 2024 postseason.

Georgia faces rival Florida this Saturday and will then travel to Ole Miss and host Tennessee in the ensuing weeks. Needless to say, these next three games will determine a lot for the Bulldogs.

“I think everyone's grown. The experiences we've had since the last bye week have been on the road at Alabama, home games against two tough SEC opponents, on the road at Texas,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, it's been a journey. And the next journey I think is a five-game stretch, if I'm not mistaken, and it'll be a hell of a journey, too, because every week is a season right now, and I'm proud of the guys working.”

Dropped passes a double issue

On both sides of the ball, Smart would like to see his team do a better job of catching the football.

A lot of attention has been placed on Georgia's receiving unit, which has not done a good job of catching the football this season. However, Smart noted that the defensive backs have not done a good job of capitalizing with interceptions when given the chance.

“We haven't made some plays on the ball that I think could have rewarded us, or maybe when offenses make mistakes, we don't capitalize on that mistake,” Smart said. “We’ve had a lot of dropped picks. That was my reference last week. After the game, I think some people took it to be about the offense. My comments were about the number of dropped picks we had in one game. I don't think I've ever seen anything like that. That's where you have to hurt teams.

“You have to turn those into turnovers. And when you don't, they're just incompletions. So, we've got to play the ball down the field better.”

On offense, Smart doesn't want to do anything drastic that forces the group to lose confidence in themselves.

“I think you have to be careful. You have to ask yourself why. You go through and watch them. You try to analyze it, but you want to create confidence,” Smart said. “You want to create an environment of learning and teaching. I thought (James) Coley did a good job talking to them and explaining to them that I think we're second in the SEC in passes per game. So, we must have confidence in them if we're second in passing attempts per game in the league.”

Peach State Power Hour

Also on UGASports

Georgia flips linebacker Anthony Kruah from North Carolina.

Daylen Everette comes up big for the Bulldogs.

Nassir McCoy planned to break Georgia's curse and still might.

"Dem Georgia Bulldogs"

