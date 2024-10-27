Next three games will decide Georgia's postseason future

Georgia’s postseason future will be determined over the next three games.

Following Saturday’s annual grudge game against Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC), the Bulldogs will travel to Ole Miss before hosting a top-10 Tennessee, contests that will determine whether or not Georgia (6-1, 4-1) makes the 12-team field for the College Football Playoffs.

The Bulldogs are currently sitting pretty.

Last week’s victory at former No. 1 Texas served notice that Kirby Smart’s squad is not slipping as some have suggested and should still be considered one of the favorites to capture the program’s third national crown in four years.

First up is Florida (4-3, 2-2), who upended Kentucky a week ago

The annual bye before Saturday’s big game came at an opportune time for Georgia. The Bulldogs hope to have right guard Tate Ratledge back after undergoing tightrope surgery, and perhaps even defensive tackle Jordan Hall. Hall (stress fractures in both legs) has dressed out the last three games but has yet to play this year.

But just as importantly, the bye week has given the Bulldogs time to reflect, not just on the previous seven regular season games but what awaits the program in the final five.

“I think everyone's grown. The experiences we've had since the last bye week have been on the road at Alabama, home games against two tough SEC opponents, on the road at Texas,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, it's been a journey. And the next journey I think is a five-game stretch, if I'm not mistaken, and it'll be a hell of a journey, too, because every week is a season right now, and I'm proud of the guys working.”

Obviously, there’s plenty of work to do.

As well as the Bulldogs played in Austin, the Bulldogs’ offense still has not begun clicking as it should. Interceptions by Carson Beck and an inordinate number of drops by the receivers have kept Georgia from reaching its potential.

Fortunately, Georgia’s running game is starting to find its groove.

Trevor Etienne is coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Longhorns, which not surprisingly coincided with arguably the best game by the offensive line who controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.

“Trevor didn't do that by himself. There would be a lot of people who would admit that no running back runs on the number one defense in the country by himself. Somebody's out there blocking. Somebody's cracking people. Somebody's taking on hits. So, he had tremendous help, but he did a great job. He has been a bright spot, especially off the field with his energy, enthusiasm and leadership. He cares about those O-linemen. He does things for them that we haven't had guys around here do that. He was big that night for us. He made some really big cuts and runs and exploded through the line, and it gave us a weapon that we needed.”

Defensively, if the Bulldogs can bottle their effort against Texas – watch out.

Georgia controlled the Longhorns from start to finish, harassing quarterback Quinn Ewers into his worst game of the season.

The Bulldogs hope to do the same to Gator freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who Smart actually recruited to play football in Athens.

As dangerous as Lagway can be with his legs, he’ll have his work cut out against a Bulldog defense coming off its best game this year.

“I can't single anybody out. I think a lot of guys have shown improvement. You know, our outside linebacker group, we've gotten production out of Damon (Wilson), Gabe (Harris), and Jalon (Walker) when he plays that spot. Chaz (Chambliss) had some big plays in the game. I thought those guys have really stuck out. But it's hard to single out one group.”