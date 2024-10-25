Dropped passes a double issue for Georgia

Kirby Smart will tell his team’s number of dropped passes is a concern.

But he’s not just talking about what’s been happening on the offensive side. There have been drops on the defensive side as well, losing out on potential turnovers like the Bulldogs did at Texas.

“We haven't made some plays on the ball that I think could have rewarded us, or maybe when offenses make mistakes, we don't capitalize on that mistake,” Smart said. “We’ve had a lot of dropped picks. That was my reference last week. After the game, I think some people took it to be about the offense. My comments were about the number of dropped picks we had in one game. I don't think I've ever seen anything like that. That's where you have to hurt teams.

“You have to turn those into turnovers. And when you don't, they're just incompletions. So, we've got to play the ball down the field better.”

Cornerback Daylen Everette acknowledged the issue.

Everette provided the Bulldogs with a key pick in Saturday night’s 30-15 win at Texas, leading to a touchdown. It was the first interception by a Georgia cornerback in seven games this season.

“We try to do extra ball drills in practice and stuff to catch the ball and that will be the kind of stuff we continue to work on,” Everette said.

Of course, if you’ve watched Georgia play at all this season, you’ve also noticed drops on the offensive end.

Smart said he counted four against Texas, which if made could have helped make the Bulldogs’ margin of victory be greater than what it was.

Smart doesn’t deny it’s an area his receivers need to clean up. However, there’s a fine line involved.

The last thing Smart wants his receivers to do is lose confidence in themselves. So, don’t look for Carson Beck to start limiting opportunities for his receivers anytime soon.

“I think you have to be careful. You have to ask yourself why. You go through and watch them. You try to analyze it, but you want to create confidence,” Smart said. “You want to create an environment of learning and teaching. I thought (James) Coley did a good job talking to them and explaining to them that I think we're second in the SEC in passes per game. So, we must have confidence in them if we're second in passing attempts per game in the league.”

Georgia’s 262 pass attempts are second in the league behind the 288 tries by LSU, numbers not usually associated with a Bulldog offense.

Check out these statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus:

The Bulldogs not only have the third-highest drop rate in the SEC but are also third-worst in contested catches (13 of 48 for 28 percent).

But per Smart, Georgia has no choice but to continue feeding its receivers the ball and hope the numbers improve.

“So, we do have tremendous confidence in them, the backs, and the tight ends, and we're going to continue to do that. I don't think you can be a good football team if you can't throw and catch the ball. We have a guy (Carson Beck) that's a weapon,” Smart said. “There are a lot of teams out there in the country that wish they had a quarterback that could put them in the right play and has the ability to fix the protection and has the ability to get the ball to the right guy efficiently. So, I know a lot of receivers want to play with a guy like that.”