Georgia flips linebacker Anthony Kruah from North Carolina

Let flip season commence.
Georgia has successfully flipped three-star in-state linebacker Anthony Kruah away from North Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect committed to the Tar Heels in April, but six months later, he’s a Bulldog.
Kruah, who plays at Marietta High School outside of Atlanta, came on Georgia’s radar early this year. Recently, he attended back-to-back games in Athens, watching the Bulldogs defeat Auburn and Mississippi State.
Those visits were enough for the Bulldogs to move the needle for Kruah. He joins Zayden Walker as inside linebackers committed in the class.
