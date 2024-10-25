Nassir McCoy had planned to break Georgia's curse, still might

in other news
Jackson McVey did his homework before choosing UGA
In an exclusive interview with UGASports, Jackson McVey explains the homework he did before choosing Georgia.
Marathon coming to an end for 5-star DT Justus Terry
UGASports has the latest on the recruitment of five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.
WATCH: Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Texas
Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win on the road at top-ranked Texas. This was a fun show.
Freshman Chris Cole coming on strong
Freshman linebacker Chris Cole is coming on strong and earning more playing time.
Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday
Tuesday News and Notes: Kirby Smart on Saturday's targeting calls, the second-half kickoff, and much, much more.
Nassir McCoy makes no secret of his affinity for Georgia.
The 2026 Rivals250 safety has made many visits to Georgia even at this early stage of his recruitment. During his game for Buford High School on October 11, McCoy sported a Georgia headband.
The Bulldogs already have one former Buford safety in freshman KJ Bolden. McCoy could very well end up being the second.
