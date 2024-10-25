Advertisement

Jackson McVey did his homework before choosing UGA

Jackson McVey did his homework before choosing UGA

In an exclusive interview with UGASports, Jackson McVey explains the homework he did before choosing Georgia.

 • Anthony Dasher
Marathon coming to an end for 5-star DT Justus Terry

Marathon coming to an end for 5-star DT Justus Terry

UGASports has the latest on the recruitment of five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Texas

WATCH: Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Texas

Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win on the road at top-ranked Texas. This was a fun show.

 • Dayne Young
Freshman Chris Cole coming on strong

Freshman Chris Cole coming on strong

Freshman linebacker Chris Cole is coming on strong and earning more playing time.

 • Jed May
Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday News and Notes: Kirby Smart on Saturday's targeting calls, the second-half kickoff, and much, much more.

 • Anthony Dasher

Published Oct 25, 2024
Nassir McCoy had planned to break Georgia's curse, still might
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Nassir McCoy makes no secret of his affinity for Georgia.

The 2026 Rivals250 safety has made many visits to Georgia even at this early stage of his recruitment. During his game for Buford High School on October 11, McCoy sported a Georgia headband.

The Bulldogs already have one former Buford safety in freshman KJ Bolden. McCoy could very well end up being the second.

