The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'There's no crying from the yacht'

The transfer window predicament

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was quite firm regarding his stance on the NCAA transfer windows.

On Tuesday, Smart voiced his concern publicly at SEC league meetings. With one transfer window in December overlapping with the early signing period, followed by another transfer window in the spring, Smart mentioned the hardship that creates on programs in recruiting.

However, Smart was essentially told to stop complaining.

“But when I brought that up as a complaint or a problem, it was told to me there's no crying from the yacht,” Smart said.

Smart suggested a January transfer window for players.

“I think it's really important in football to have your team, your team, at whatever date in January — whatever we decide that is — and then you work those guys out, you train those guys, you lift, you prepare, you do meetings. You do all this preparation, and then that's your team, right? Like, that's your team,” Smart said. “I'm great with the money they make. I'm great with them being able to go on the portal. If you ask kids when they would like to be able to go on the portal, they're going to say in January, so they can go get started where? At their new place.”

Smart talks schedule debate

Smart also voiced his opinion on what he prefers the SEC to do on whether to have an eight-game or nine-game conference schedule.

"People want to say, well, you need to play nine games, you need to play eight games. We don't really know which one of those is until we know the playoff format," Smart said. "But I beg everybody in this room the question, would we have been better off not playing Clemson last year and playing another SEC game to make nine games? How would that have been better for the SEC? How would that have been better for Georgia? I don't think it would have. I think those teams you play outside your conference verify your strength."

In 2025, Georgia's only Power 4 non-conference game is against Georgia Tech. However, the Bulldogs have Louisville (2026), Florida State (2027), Clemson (2029, 2032), Ohio State (2030) and North Carolina State (2033) lined up in upcoming seasons.

"You're going to see more and more of those games regardless of the SEC because that's what the fan base wants, what TV wants," Smart said. "That drives revenue, and you're going to see lots of those opportunities out there.”

