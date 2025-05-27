Wes Johnson's new salary revealed

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson’s new contract will pay him $1.3 million per year, the University confirmed to UGASports via an open records request.

The raise is $300,000 more than what he made this year. Other details of Johnson’s contract were not yet revealed.

Georgia announced Johnson’s contract extension last week, which will carry the 53-year-old coach through the 2031 season.

"I actually began working on this earlier in the season and wanted to get this done, and that's why we were in such a good position to get it done this quickly,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks told reporters on Friday at the final day of the UGA Athletic Association spring session. “But we did want to go ahead and get it wrapped up and announced so it wouldn't be a distraction heading into the postseason. So, it was great to get that done and announced before the tournament."

One year after leading Georgia to within one game of the College World Series in 2024, Johnson has led the Bulldogs to a 42-15 mark and a consensus top 10 ranking.

The Bulldogs are set to host the Athens Regional starting on Friday. Georgia will play Binghamton on Friday at noon. Oklahoma State and Duke will play in the late game of the double-elimination tournament.

“Now, we can focus on regionals and hopefully Supers and beyond,” Brooks said. “This just clears the deck and lets us focus on things moving forward."