The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The quarterback of the defense'

CJ Allen has worked on improving his confidence this offseason. (Radi Nabulsi/UGASports.com)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the Aug. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Allen's emergence

In 2023, CJ Allen played in 14 games and earned five starts. That game experience will serve him well with the upcoming season approaching.

Throughout the offseason Allen has worked hard to improve his confidence on the gridiron. He's also looking to display greater leadership since his role will increase.

"I'd say the hardest thing really is you're like the quarterback of the defense really in a sense," Allen said. "Everyone's looking at you to make the call. It's an honor, you know what I'm saying? Definitely, it's an honor. You can look at it as honor or pressure, definitely being the quarterback of the defense."

Allen totaled 41 tackles last season, which ranked fifth on the team.

Allen credited co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann for his rise up the depth chart.

"The biggest thing is the development. Who doesn't want to be coached by one of the best coaches ever when it comes to that position?" Allen said. "The proof is in the pudding with what (Schumann) has produced. Just learning the game from him. You think we know football until you actually have to play football. The biggest thing is learning and developing. You want to go somewhere you want to be developed. I craved that."

Second scrimmage went a lot better

Head coach Kirby Smart said Saturday's second scrimmage was a lot smoother than the first.

“They grinded. We're not where we need to be by any means, but we have made progress. I mean, scrimmage one to scrimmage two progress was good,” Smart said. “I saw things that I needed to see in terms of tackling and playing better without the coaches on the field. All the things you look for in young players to see them grow. You know, there's a small body of guys that have played a lot of football here that I know can go out there and execute.”

Smart's comments were much more favorable to the players than they were after the first scrimmage. Consider his prior comments a message the team received.

“I thought we had more guys execute without the coaches on the field Saturday and push through the heat, which is mentally tough. You have to be able to get through that to grow and get better,” Smart said. “But I’m pleased with where we are coming out of camp.”

Also on UGASports

Roderick Robinson is dealing with a turf toe injury.

Where Georgia commits and targets rank in the 2026 Rivals250.

Georgia basketball's SEC schedule was revealed.

