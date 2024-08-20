It appears sophomore running back Roderick Robinson could be on the shelf for a while.

Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart said the California native is dealing with a turf toe injury.

“I do not know when he’s going to be available,” Smart said. “Fortunately, we’ve got a good group of backs who did some good things Saturday (at the scrimmage).”

In other injury news, Smart said defensive lineman Warren Brinson (Achilles tendinitis) is back adding to his workload and will continue to receive more reps heading in the season.

Per Smart, Brinson is “76-80” percent on the GPS.

“We expect him to do more work today,” Smart said.

In other injury news:

• DL Jordan Hall: Expected to miss the opener due to a second tibia stress fracture. He has now had the same injury in both legs.

• DL Xzavier McLeod: McLeod is dealing with an unknown injury, although it’s not believed to be serious. Smart did not offer specifics when asked.

• Wide receiver Colbie Young: Young is dealing with a hamstring issue.

• Safety Chris Peal: Peal is just now returning to practice following off-season shoulder surger.