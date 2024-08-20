PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Roderick Robinson's injury revealed

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

It appears sophomore running back Roderick Robinson could be on the shelf for a while.

Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart said the California native is dealing with a turf toe injury.

“I do not know when he’s going to be available,” Smart said. “Fortunately, we’ve got a good group of backs who did some good things Saturday (at the scrimmage).”

In other injury news, Smart said defensive lineman Warren Brinson (Achilles tendinitis) is back adding to his workload and will continue to receive more reps heading in the season.

Per Smart, Brinson is “76-80” percent on the GPS.

“We expect him to do more work today,” Smart said.

In other injury news:

DL Jordan Hall: Expected to miss the opener due to a second tibia stress fracture. He has now had the same injury in both legs.

DL Xzavier McLeod: McLeod is dealing with an unknown injury, although it’s not believed to be serious. Smart did not offer specifics when asked.

Wide receiver Colbie Young: Young is dealing with a hamstring issue.

• Safety Chris Peal: Peal is just now returning to practice following off-season shoulder surger.

Roderick Robinson continues to deal with an ankle injury.
