The new 2026 rankings are here. Rivals released the updated 2026 Rivals250 on Wednesday. All three of Georgia's commits in the class rank in the top 250. A plethora of Bulldog targets feature in the rankings as well. UGASports takes a look at where each commit and target places in the new rankings.

Commits

QB Jared Curtis - No. 14 overall, No. 4 QB DB Jontavius Wyman - No. 142 overall, No. 7 safety DB Dominick Kelly - No. 171 overall, No. 12 safety

Targets

Running Back

Receiver

Rivals100 receiver Aaron Gregory (Radi Nabulsi)

Tight End

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Weakside defensive end Rodney Dunham (Rivals.com)

Linebacker

Defensive Back