ago football Edit

Georgia's CJ Allen looking to be a 'problem solver'

CJ Allen. Photo by Radi Nabulsi.
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

CJ Allen played well as a freshman. But he knows he still has a long way to go.

As a freshman in 2023, Allen played in all 14 games with five starts. He recorded 41 total tackles which ranked fifth on the Bulldogs.

That's pretty good for a first-year linebacker in the SEC. So where does Allen want to improve heading into his sophomore season?

"The biggest thing for me was just having the confidence, executing the right calls, putting guys in the right spot, being a problem solver," Allen said.

Allen did say the game has slowed down for him this fall. He has a better understanding of both his own responsibilities and those of his teammates around him.

"I'd say the hardest thing really is you're like the quarterback of the defense really in a sense," Allen said. "Everyone's looking at you to make the call. It's an honor, you know what I'm saying? Definitely, it's an honor. You can look at it as honor or pressure, definitely being the quarterback of the defense."

That comes with leadership responsibilities as well. But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called Allen a "natural leader" who plays older than his actual age.

Allen said nobody ever has a "full grasp" of Georgia's defense. There is always more to learn and understand.

But as he enters his second season as a Bulldog, Allen is more confident thanks to the teaching of defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The eagerness to learn will continue to serve the Barnesville native well as he takes on an even bigger role in 2024.

"The biggest thing is the development. Who doesn't want to be coached by one of the best coaches ever when it comes to that position?" Allen said. "The proof is in the pudding with what (Schumann) has produced. Just learning the game from him. You think we know football until you actually have to play football. The biggest thing is learning and developing. You want to go somewhere you want to be developed. I craved that."

