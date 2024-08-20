PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Georgia Football News and Notes

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor
Saturday's scrimmage more to Smart's liking

Saturday’s second scrimmage saw Georgia perform more to the liking of head coach Kirby Smart.

“They grinded. We're not where we need to be by any means, but we have made progress. I mean, scrimmage one to scrimmage two progress was good,” Smart said. “I saw things that I needed to see in terms of tackling and playing better without the coaches on the field. All the things you look for in young players to see them grow. You know, there's a small body of guys that have played a lot of football here that I know can go out there and execute.”

The Bulldogs return to the practice field today after taking Sunday and Monday off.

“I thought we had more guys execute without the coaches on the field Saturday and push through the heat, which is mentally tough. You have to be able to get through that to grow and get better,” Smart said. “But I’m pleased with where we are coming out of camp.”

Smart also offered updates on the following players:

Wide receiver London Humphreys: “He had a big jump from scrimmage one to scrimmage two.”

Wide receiver Michael Jackson III: “He is a guy that's been really reliable for us, a hard worker, competitor, continues to improve and get better.”

Wide receiver Colbie Young: Young is currently dealing with a hamstring problem, but Smart said. “I’m pleased with all three of those guys (transfer receivers).”

Freshmen linebackers Chris Cole and Justin Williams: “They’re going to be tremendous leaders,” said Smart.

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Christen Miller: “He’s been much more reliable,” Smart said.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton: Per Smart, the redshirt sophomore had his best scrimmage since coming to Athens.

Wide receiver Cole Speer: “He can dominate on all four phases of special teams,” Smart said.

Regarding freshmen receivers Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle: “They need to go out there without coaches and have to execute,” Smart said. “They’re talented football players, but I don’t know if they’re 100 percent reliable right now.”

In other news

Smart said some names to keep an eye on at cornerback besides Daylen Everett, include Chris Peal (safety and corner), Kyron Jones (star), along with Julio Humphreys, Daniel Harris, Demello Jones, Ellis Robinson IV, and Ondre Evans. “All those guys have gotten better,” Smart said.

Jared Wilson is back working as the starting center, with Tate Ratledge once again at right guard.

“Tate's got a lot of work there (at center). Through our OTAs, training camp days, and walk-throughs, Tate has had a lot of reps. And he's been right next to the center making all the calls,” Smart said. “So, the mental part of it has been great. And his stats have been really good too. So, he's just creating value for himself and that he can play multiple positions now.”

… Linebacker Smael Mondon continues to practice without limitations. His charges of racing and reckless driving were dropped last week.

… Smart said punt returner Anthony Evans III “has been very consistent back there.”

