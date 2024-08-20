Saturday’s second scrimmage saw Georgia perform more to the liking of head coach Kirby Smart.

“They grinded. We're not where we need to be by any means, but we have made progress. I mean, scrimmage one to scrimmage two progress was good,” Smart said. “I saw things that I needed to see in terms of tackling and playing better without the coaches on the field. All the things you look for in young players to see them grow. You know, there's a small body of guys that have played a lot of football here that I know can go out there and execute.”

The Bulldogs return to the practice field today after taking Sunday and Monday off.

“I thought we had more guys execute without the coaches on the field Saturday and push through the heat, which is mentally tough. You have to be able to get through that to grow and get better,” Smart said. “But I’m pleased with where we are coming out of camp.”

Smart also offered updates on the following players:

• Wide receiver London Humphreys: “He had a big jump from scrimmage one to scrimmage two.”

• Wide receiver Michael Jackson III: “He is a guy that's been really reliable for us, a hard worker, competitor, continues to improve and get better.”

• Wide receiver Colbie Young: Young is currently dealing with a hamstring problem, but Smart said. “I’m pleased with all three of those guys (transfer receivers).”

• Freshmen linebackers Chris Cole and Justin Williams: “They’re going to be tremendous leaders,” said Smart.

• Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Christen Miller: “He’s been much more reliable,” Smart said.

• Quarterback Gunner Stockton: Per Smart, the redshirt sophomore had his best scrimmage since coming to Athens.

• Wide receiver Cole Speer: “He can dominate on all four phases of special teams,” Smart said.

• Regarding freshmen receivers Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle: “They need to go out there without coaches and have to execute,” Smart said. “They’re talented football players, but I don’t know if they’re 100 percent reliable right now.”