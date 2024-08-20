Georgia's 2024-2025 basketball SEC schedule is official.

It's a good one.

After opening the conference slate on Jan. 4 at Ole Miss, the Bulldogs return home for three of the next four games.

It's one Bulldog fans should look forward to.

After opening league play at Ole Miss on Saturday, Jan. 4, Georgia will return to Stegeman Coliseum for a two-game home against Kentucky on Jan. 7/8 and SEC newcomer Oklahoma on Jan. 11. The remaining Saturday home contests include Auburn on Jan. 18, Mississippi State on Feb. 8, Missouri on Feb. 15 and Vanderbilt on March 8 in the regular-season finale.

The weeknight outings at Stegeman also include South Carolina on Jan. 28/29, LSU on Feb. 4/5 and Florida on Feb. 25/26.

In addition to the trek to Ole Miss to begin SEC play, Georgia’s road dates include trips to Tennessee on Jan. 14/15, Arkansas on Jan. 21/22, Florida on Jan. 25, Alabama on Feb. 1, Texas A&M on Feb. 11/12, Auburn on Feb. 22, Texas on March 1 and South Carolina on March 4/5.

Head coach Mike White enters his third season in Athens looking to continue an impressive trend of consistent improvement. Georgia upped its regular-season win total by 10 victories from the previous year during White’s first campaign, the second-largest increase of any Power conference team. Last season, the Bulldogs secured their first 20-win season since 2016 while advancing to the semifinals of the NIT.