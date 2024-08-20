PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Basketball's SEC schedule official

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia's 2024-2025 basketball SEC schedule is official.

It's a good one.

After opening the conference slate on Jan. 4 at Ole Miss, the Bulldogs return home for three of the next four games.

It's one Bulldog fans should look forward to.

After opening league play at Ole Miss on Saturday, Jan. 4, Georgia will return to Stegeman Coliseum for a two-game home against Kentucky on Jan. 7/8 and SEC newcomer Oklahoma on Jan. 11. The remaining Saturday home contests include Auburn on Jan. 18, Mississippi State on Feb. 8, Missouri on Feb. 15 and Vanderbilt on March 8 in the regular-season finale.

The weeknight outings at Stegeman also include South Carolina on Jan. 28/29, LSU on Feb. 4/5 and Florida on Feb. 25/26.

In addition to the trek to Ole Miss to begin SEC play, Georgia’s road dates include trips to Tennessee on Jan. 14/15, Arkansas on Jan. 21/22, Florida on Jan. 25, Alabama on Feb. 1, Texas A&M on Feb. 11/12, Auburn on Feb. 22, Texas on March 1 and South Carolina on March 4/5.

Head coach Mike White enters his third season in Athens looking to continue an impressive trend of consistent improvement. Georgia upped its regular-season win total by 10 victories from the previous year during White’s first campaign, the second-largest increase of any Power conference team. Last season, the Bulldogs secured their first 20-win season since 2016 while advancing to the semifinals of the NIT.

Georgia's SEC Basketball Schedule 

