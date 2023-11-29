Here is the Nov. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bringing the energy

Based on what running back Kendall Milton had to say, Georgia will hope that Tuesday’s practice is an indicator of things to come on Saturday against Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Bullard said Tuesday’s practice saw a lot of energy and focus ahead of what could be Georgia’s toughest test all season.

“Just judging off today’s practice, I feel we’ve taken that opportunity to heart,” Milton said. “This was probably the most physical, chippiest practice that we’ve had all year. But that just shows how hungry we are, and how much we want it.”

Safety Javon Bullard noted the importance of what this game means for the program.

“We want to beat them. We want to win the SEC. We’re facing Bama, so we want to beat Bama, that’s the gist of it,” Bullard said. “I haven’t beaten them, we haven’t beaten them, it’s going to make for a great matchup. I can’t wait to play, but like I said, we want to beat them.”

Bulldogs remain on top

Although No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State, the College Football Playoff committee elected to keep Georgia at No. 1.

Michigan moved up to No. 2, with No. 3 Washington and No. 4 Florida State rounding out the list. Oregon is No. 5 and Ohio State is No. 6.

"You can't get closer than 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 in what we're looking at, and we continue to evaluate it.," CFP Committee Selection Chair Boo Corrigan said. "The advantage we have this year, and I do believe it's an advantage: we've got a lot of great teams, and we've got a lot of great choices to make."

Bullard’s take on Alabama