Georgia’s first intended entry into the NCAA transfer portal does not come as a big surprise.

Sophomore outside linebacker Darris Smith made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

The NCAA transfer portal opens for 45 days starting Monday.

Smith, who played in Georgia’s first five games, did not suit up for the Bulldogs versus Kentucky and has not played since.

Head coach Kirby Smart was last asked about Smith on Oct. 11.

"Darris is still dealing with some issues with some things, that right now I'm not sure if he will be able to play or not for this week," said Smart, who did not elaborate on any specifics of Smith's absence.

In limited playing time, Smith had three tackles, including one for a loss of two yards.

The Appling County sophomore battled injuries for much of his freshman campaign, but still saw action in 11 of Georgia’s 15 games.