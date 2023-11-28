Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Bulldogs still No. 1

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

There were some shakeups in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, but not to the team topping the list.

Georgia remains No. 1, with Michigan moving up to No. 2, followed by Washington and Florida State, both of which moved up one spot in the rankings.

Ohio State, which lost to Michigan last Saturday, falls to No. 6.

Oregon jumped up to No. 5, with Texas at No. 7, and Alabama at No. 8.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide (11-1) face off in the SEC Championship Saturday at 4 p.m. on CBS.

More to come.

College Football Playoff Rankings
Ranking Record

1 Georgia

12-0

2 Michigan

12-0

3 Washington

12-0

4 Florida State

12-0

5 Oregon

11-1

6 Ohio State

11-1

7 Texas

11-1

8 Alabama

11-1

9 Missouri

10-2

10 Penn State

10-2

11 Ole Miss

10-2

12 Oklahoma

10-2

13 LSU

9-3

14 Louisville

10-2

15 Arizona

9-3

16 Iowa

10-2

17 Notre Dame

9-3

18 Oklahoma State

9-3

19 N.C. State

9-3

20 Oregon State

8-4

22 Tennessee

8-4

22 Tulane

11-1

23 Clemson

8-4

24 Liberty

12-0

25 Kansas State

8-4
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement