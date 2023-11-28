There were some shakeups in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, but not to the team topping the list.

Georgia remains No. 1, with Michigan moving up to No. 2, followed by Washington and Florida State, both of which moved up one spot in the rankings.

Ohio State, which lost to Michigan last Saturday, falls to No. 6.

Oregon jumped up to No. 5, with Texas at No. 7, and Alabama at No. 8.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide (11-1) face off in the SEC Championship Saturday at 4 p.m. on CBS.

More to come.