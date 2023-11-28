Fran Brown's fingerprints were all over Georgia's recruiting.

The Bulldog defensive back coach utilized his extensive connections in the Northeast to his advantage during his time in Athens. Ellis Robinson, Nyier Daniels, Jordan Thomas, and others are a few examples in the 2024 class. Brown of course did a good job recruiting corners outside the Northeast as well, helping land names such as AJ Harris, Daniel Harris, Demello Jones, Ondre Evans, and others.

With Brown now rumored to be taking the Syracuse head coaching job, how would that affect Georgia recruiting?