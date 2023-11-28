Georgia safety Javon Bullard was effusive with his praise of secondary coach Fran Brown, who was named the head coach at Syracuse on Tuesday.

Bullard said the Orangemen are getting a good one.

“They’re getting a tremendous coach, but more so a tremendous person,” Bullard said. “But what makes Coach Fran special is his relationship with us off the field and outside football.”

It’s those personal moments that Bullard says he’ll remember the most about Brown.

“He’s been there with me through spiritual advice and emotional advice. When I need to talk to my family, or I’m missing my home, he’s always there,” Bullard said. "If my car breaks down, I know I can call Coach Fran. He’s like that to the core; that’s what Syracuse is getting. We’re so proud of him, man.”

Fellow safety Tykee Smith agreed.

“I’m really happy for him,” Smith said. “I met Coach Fran my ninth-grade year when he was at Temple before he offered me when he went to Baylor. When he got the job here, we’ve been close ever since. I was going through the ACL sprain when he got here, and he helped to get me through that process.”

Brown becomes the Syracuse head coach after spending the past two seasons in Athens. He takes over for Dino Babers, who was fired a week ago.

“I am incredibly proud to be leading Syracuse Football at a university with a rich and storied tradition of academic and athletic excellence,” Brown said in a statement. “Syracuse Football has outstanding talent, great facilities, and passionate alumni. The success of the players is my No. 1 priority—on and off the field. I want my guys to succeed in life because they played football at Syracuse."

Brown will remain with the Bulldogs through Saturday’s SEC Championship, although it’s unclear whether he’ll continue to coach with the team beyond that.

Bullard said Brown did not tell the team on Tuesday what his plans might be.

“We didn’t ask him about that,” Bullard said. “We’re keeping our focus on Bama. I’m pretty sure he’ll let us know. He’ll decide whatever he decides. Right now, our focus is on Alabama.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he’s excited for Brown’s opportunity.

“Fran is excellent,” says Smart. “No ego, he’s trustworthy, smart, and he’s worked really hard during his two seasons here to earn an opportunity like this. He has built great relationships in our building, our players love him, and we couldn’t be more excited for him, Teara, and their family.”

Bullard said Brown’s situation will not be a distraction to the team.

“He was at practice today. He brought the energy, and kept us loose. He was still the same old Coach Fran. But no, it’s not a distraction,” Bullard said. “These coaches do a tremendous job. New opportunities and promotions happen. They have lives too. We’re not the only people achieving their goals. They have goals and aspirations they want to accomplish.”