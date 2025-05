Lithonia (GA) four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon has a host of schools fighting for his commitment.

This summer, Crittendon has official visits planned for Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and Texas. The Bulldogs will host the 6-foot-4, 300-pound in-state target first from May 30-June 1

Crittendon has been to Georgia numerous times and loves everything about the program..