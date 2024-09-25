Here is the Sept. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Injury update on Williams

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would love nothing more than to have outside linebacker Mykel Williams available for Saturday's game against Alabama.

But with four days to go before kickoff, Smart does not have an answer yet as for if Williams will be able to play.

“Mykel has been able to do a little bit. I still don't know the timeline on Mykel. He's looked good running and taking some reps. Some light reps; some rush reps,” Smart said. “He did some stuff he did today. It was his first day really getting out there and doing some things. I haven't talked to Ron (Courson), so I don't know. I want to watch the tape and be able to see that.”

Williams injured his ankle in the season opener against Clemson and has missed games against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.

Remembering Milroe's comments

Following Alabama's SEC Championship win over Georgia, quarterback Jalen Milroe went on Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic's radio show and offered an eyebrow-raising comment.

“I'm big on body language and looking into the opponents' eyes. (UGA) looked defeated and didn't want any more," he said. "And I knew our team knew it was going to be a 60-minute game, and Georgia didn't believe in that.”

On Tuesday, both Dylan Fairchild and Malaki Starks were asked if they heard that comment and to respond.

“Yeah, I mean, we're aware, for sure. We're aware,” said Fairchild. “I just put my head down and grind.”

"You know, I don't, I'm not trying to pay too much attention to it,” Starks said. “You know, I don't ever think that's something that, you know, that goes with the 'G' and being defeated. I don't think that at all. But, you know, it is what it is.”

