ago football

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The latest on Mykel Williams

Mykel Williams injured his ankle in the opener against Clemson. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Sept. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Injury update on Williams

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would love nothing more than to have outside linebacker Mykel Williams available for Saturday's game against Alabama.

But with four days to go before kickoff, Smart does not have an answer yet as for if Williams will be able to play.

“Mykel has been able to do a little bit. I still don't know the timeline on Mykel. He's looked good running and taking some reps. Some light reps; some rush reps,” Smart said. “He did some stuff he did today. It was his first day really getting out there and doing some things. I haven't talked to Ron (Courson), so I don't know. I want to watch the tape and be able to see that.”

Williams injured his ankle in the season opener against Clemson and has missed games against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.

Remembering Milroe's comments

Following Alabama's SEC Championship win over Georgia, quarterback Jalen Milroe went on Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic's radio show and offered an eyebrow-raising comment.

“I'm big on body language and looking into the opponents' eyes. (UGA) looked defeated and didn't want any more," he said. "And I knew our team knew it was going to be a 60-minute game, and Georgia didn't believe in that.”

On Tuesday, both Dylan Fairchild and Malaki Starks were asked if they heard that comment and to respond.

“Yeah, I mean, we're aware, for sure. We're aware,” said Fairchild. “I just put my head down and grind.”

"You know, I don't, I'm not trying to pay too much attention to it,” Starks said. “You know, I don't ever think that's something that, you know, that goes with the 'G' and being defeated. I don't think that at all. But, you know, it is what it is.”

UGASports Live

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2ROY1kxTUllS05ZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Game time, TV info

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG/igJlzIHJlYWR5IOKBie+4jzxicj48YnI+8J+PiDogYXQgQWxh YmFtYTxicj7wn5OFOiBTYXR1cmRheSBTZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjggfCA3OjMwUE0g RVQ8YnI+8J+TujogQUJDL0VTUE4rPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRGF3Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Rhd2dzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UGl5RWloc1B5aCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BpeUVpaHNQeWg8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdpYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE4Mzg2MTQwODE5OTA3NzA4MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

