Bulldogs haven't forgotten Jalen Milroe's comments

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Georgia left guard Dylan Fairchild said Tuesday the Bulldogs have not forgotten the comments Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe made about Georgia following last year’s SEC Championship Game.

Last December, Milroe told Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on their radio show that “I'm big on body language and looking into the opponents' eyes. (UGA) looked defeated and didn't want any more. And I knew our team knew it was going to be a 60-minute game, and Georgia didn't believe in that.”

Almost 10 months later, the words remain fresh.

“Yeah, I mean, we're aware, for sure. We're aware,” said Fairchild. “I just put my head down and grind.”

Fairchild said the team has taken the same approach.

“I think that's the attitude of our team, you know, just put our head down and grind,” he said.

Safety Malaki Starks certainly disagreed with Milroe's assessment.

"You know, I don't, I'm not trying to pay too much attention to it,” Starks said. “You know, I don't ever think that's something that, you know, that goes with the 'G' and being defeated. I don't think that at all. But, you know, it is what it is.”

Dylan Fairchild said the Bulldogs "are aware" of Jalen Milroe's comments
Dylan Fairchild said the Bulldogs "are aware" of Jalen Milroe's comments (UGA Sports Communications)
