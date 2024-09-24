Georgia left guard Dylan Fairchild said Tuesday the Bulldogs have not forgotten the comments Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe made about Georgia following last year’s SEC Championship Game.

Last December, Milroe told Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on their radio show that “I'm big on body language and looking into the opponents' eyes. (UGA) looked defeated and didn't want any more. And I knew our team knew it was going to be a 60-minute game, and Georgia didn't believe in that.”

Almost 10 months later, the words remain fresh.