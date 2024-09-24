Left guard Dylan Fairchild spoke to the media after practice Tuesday.

• Fairchild said he’s a very poised person and does a great job of keeping the offense calm.

• Fairchild said there were adjustments made against Kentucky that helped, but need to make adjustments quicker and will be a big deal Saturday.

• Fairchild said Jared Wilson has done a great job calling the plays for the offensive line. Said it has not bee a problem.

• Fairchild said communication has been focus ever since fall camp. It continues to be worked on.

• Fairchild said crowd noise is something the team is working on.

• Fairchild said “every Tuesday is hard day here.”

• Fairchild said the team “has heard” the comments made by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe that Georgia “quit” during the SEC Championship. When asked what they thoughts were, he said “We keep our heads down, just like we always do.”