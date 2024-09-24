PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Key points from Dylan Fairchild's September 24 press conference

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Left guard Dylan Fairchild spoke to the media after practice Tuesday.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

• Fairchild said he’s a very poised person and does a great job of keeping the offense calm.

• Fairchild said there were adjustments made against Kentucky that helped, but need to make adjustments quicker and will be a big deal Saturday.

• Fairchild said Jared Wilson has done a great job calling the plays for the offensive line. Said it has not bee a problem.

• Fairchild said communication has been focus ever since fall camp. It continues to be worked on.

• Fairchild said crowd noise is something the team is working on.

• Fairchild said “every Tuesday is hard day here.”

• Fairchild said the team “has heard” the comments made by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe that Georgia “quit” during the SEC Championship. When asked what they thoughts were, he said “We keep our heads down, just like we always do.”

Dylan Fairchild said the team has definitely heard Jalen Milroe's comments.
Dylan Fairchild said the team has definitely heard Jalen Milroe's comments. (UGA Sports Communications)
