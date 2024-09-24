PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tuesday News and Notes

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3V0ZDNxWkVnWm5ZP3NpPTRIRWhOSlhGZnFfMzFXZHI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Another injury update

Advertisement

One more day, another update on the health status of three key members of Kirby Smart’s defensive line.

The news is somewhat promising.

Smart said defensive tackle Warren Brinson (Achilles) “continues to take his rep load", with defensive end Mykel Williams (ankle) also making progress.

“Mykel has been able to do a little bit. I still don't know the timeline on Mykel. He's looked good running and taking some reps. Some light reps; some rush reps,” Smart said. “He did some stuff he did today. It was his first day really getting out there and doing some things. I haven't talked to Ron (Courson), so I don't know. I want to watch the tape and be able to see that.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Hall (stress fractures) is also making progress.

“Jordan is still pushing through. I feel good about Warren. Mykel's going to be close, and Jordan is still trying to get into practice,” Smart said.

Travel to Tuscaloosa could prove tricky

The impending arrival of Tropical Storm Helene could affect Georgia’s travel plans to Tuscaloosa for Saturday night’s game.

Per forecast, the storm – which is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane – is expected to make landfall off the Gulf Coast of Florida before the remnants make their way up Georgia Thursday and into Friday.

“As I understand it, and we've been following it and watching it with the SEC office and our in-house people in Delta, it looks like it's trending more and more eastward which may affect us, but less and less effect towards the game,” Smart said. “My biggest concern is the travel and our travel arrangements. Being able to get there in a convenient way is my concern right now.”

The Bulldogs would typically leave for Tuscaloosa on Friday.

More from Kirby Smart

Smart acknowledged he reached out to Dan Lanning in the offseason to get a better picture of Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer from his days at Washington.

“Yeah. We do that with everybody that plays against him. We do it with Dan too. He didn't have the most success either,” Smart said. “He's had some tough games and some tough decisions against him and has a lot of respect for him just like we do. We did a lot of that in the offseason. You talk to people about your future opponents and share ideas and own like opponents.”

Smart said he’s been pleased with center Jared Wilson, including his skills in calling the plays to the rest of the offensive line.

“He's done a great job. He's very intelligent. He understands. He did a great job last year,” Smart said. “He studied under Sed Van Pran (Granger). He picks things up. Carson (Beck) does a lot of our communication as well as Jared. They share in it. Carson can override but Jared and he are on the same page. He's done a really good job.”

As you might expect, the focus on practice has been excellent.

“It's good. You don't ever have to worry about them all this week. You've got to be careful not to leave it all on the practice field,” Smart said. “That's probably the biggest thing is holding guys back and making sure that they don't overdo it. Spirited, get after it practice. Like I said, when you get in these SEC rivalry games, it's not a motivation issue.”

Smart said his tight ends haven’t been asked to do a lot yet, but that does not mean they won’t be.

“We've got good depth in that position. Oscar (Delp) has been a little in and out, beat up but he's practicing now and back. Lawson (Luckie) obviously went through the injuries last year,” Smart said. “Ben (Yurosek) has come and given us a really thick, big body type that can make some plays and the two young guys are getting better. Those guys have filled in nicely. We haven't asked them to do a lot but they're going to have to continue to play and get better to get us where we want to go offensively.”

While Smart says it helps to have players who have lined up against Jalen Milroe, having excellent discipline will be the key to slowing him down.

“It helps with Jalen Milroe, he has played against them too. We've got some guys in the secondary that haven’t played against him,” Smart said. “It takes great discipline against this guy, but it also takes discipline rush. It takes a defined plan. It takes 11 people, we call it rushing coverage, working together. You have to team up against this guy. It's not going to be one guy that stops him. It has to be an 11-person plan that tries to control him.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdHVlc2RheS1uZXdzLWFuZC1ub3Rlcy03NSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdhLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdHVlc2RheS1uZXdzLWFuZC1ub3Rlcy03NSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==