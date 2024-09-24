Georgia safety Malaki Starks met with the media on September 24. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Starks said one of the biggest keys to defending Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is trusting the defensive front to do their job and stay in their rush lanes.

The thought of not having beaten Alabama is "a little tough" for Starks. That is the only loss so far for Starks and the rest of the Class of 2022. Starks said they are focused on taking things day by day and doing what is necessary to check that box.

Starks said he and veteran safety Dan Jackson sit next to each other in meetings and constantly bounce thoughts and ideas off of each other. He feels that feeds down to the younger players in the secondary.

Starks said "Don't let the age fool you" when it comes to 17-year-old Alabama receiver Ryan Williams. Starks is anticipating a great challenge in defending Williams.