Fast learner

Malaki Starks was asked to learn the star position on short notice. With Joenel Aguero unable to play against Clemson, Starks was asked to move from safety to star with only a week's notice.

That wasn't much of a problem. Starks had a great game, including an acrobatic interception to punctuate Georgia's 34-3 win over Clemson.

"He did a nice job when he played the star, especially for a guy that didn't rep there, but last week a few times. He didn't get any reps in camp there, so he did a good job jumping in and filling that role,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Malaki can be our best player at five positions, so it's more a matter of what's around him and what's healthy, working, and what are we going to do defensively.”

Aguero's absence also meant that freshman safety KJ Bolden was able to see the field more than expected in his collegiate debut. What Smart saw impressed him.

"KJ is very confident. He's played more football than most seniors. He's been playing since he was six years old, in the heart of Atlanta, in one of the toughest leagues there is to play football, and he's played up against older kids all his life,” Smart said. “He's extremely athletic. The moment's not too big for KJ. He's very gifted athletically, but he also has great football instincts and intuition.”

Williams is 'week-to-week'

Smart said that outside linebacker Mykel Williams is dealing with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and is "week-to-week" with the injury. X-rays were negative.

Williams' status will very much be questionable for Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech. Georgia may want to ensure his health for games against Kentucky and Alabama that follow.

Smart said the aforementioned Aguero was close to playing Saturday and could have in an emergency situation.

Film Don't Lie