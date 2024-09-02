Dan Magill — affectionally known as “the greatest Bulldog of them all” — and Hall of Fame sports information director Claude Felton will have their names enshrined in the new Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium Press Box that is set to debut this Saturday.

The 400 level of the press box is named the Claude Felton Press Level, while the 500 level honors the legacy of Coach Magill as the Dan Magill Press Level.

Felton will also be honored on the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech.

“Along with Vince Dooley, it would be hard to find two people who have meant more to Georgia Athletics than Dan Magill and Claude Felton,” AD Josh Brooks said. “Coach Magill and Claude combined to serve this university for nearly a century. We are pleased to honor their remarkable accomplishments with the naming of the 400 and 500 levels of the new press box.”

Magill is a name synonymous with the University of Georgia and the City of Athens. Among his many titles, he was a national champion tennis coach, sports information director and executive secretary of the Bulldog Club. Magill was Georgia’s lead publicist and worked with the Bulldog Club many years before becoming one of the winningest coaches in collegiate tennis history. He became Georgia’s men’s tennis coach in 1955, leading that program to a pair of national championships.

Felton, a cornerstone of the University of Georgia Athletic Association for nearly five decades, served as the Bulldogs’ Sports Information Director from 1979 through 2024. One of the most beloved and influential figures across the college athletics landscape, his humility and congenial spirit elevated all Bulldog athletic programs during his 45-year tenure. A proud Georgia graduate and mentor to countless individuals, Felton is a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Members of the media, staff and other press box patrons will notice signage and photos of both Magill and Felton as they enter each level. The Bulldogs open the 2024 home schedule against Tennessee Tech this Saturday at 2 p.m.