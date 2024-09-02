Advertisement

in other news

Georgia opener impresses 4-star EDGE Chase Linton

Georgia opener impresses 4-star EDGE Chase Linton

Georgia impressed four-star EDGE Chase Linton in its season-opening win over Clemson.

Premium content
 • Jed May
'Special' Nate Frazier shines in Georgia debut

'Special' Nate Frazier shines in Georgia debut

Freshman running back Nate Frazier blew up on the national stage in his debut for the Georgia Bulldogs.

 • Harrison Reno
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Clemson

Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Clemson

We are back, baby! Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by rabid Dawg fans to discuss the Georgia victory.

 • Paul Maharry
Complete Coverage: Second-half domination

Complete Coverage: Second-half domination

ATLANTA - Inside, UGASports has your one-stop-shop for all of our coverage from Saturday's 34-3 win over Clemson.

 • Anthony Dasher
Georgia's new transfer receivers make their mark

Georgia's new transfer receivers make their mark

ATLANTA – Transfer receivers Colbie Young and London Humphreys both left their mark in Saturday's 34-3 win.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Georgia opener impresses 4-star EDGE Chase Linton

Georgia opener impresses 4-star EDGE Chase Linton

Georgia impressed four-star EDGE Chase Linton in its season-opening win over Clemson.

Premium content
 • Jed May
'Special' Nate Frazier shines in Georgia debut

'Special' Nate Frazier shines in Georgia debut

Freshman running back Nate Frazier blew up on the national stage in his debut for the Georgia Bulldogs.

 • Harrison Reno
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Clemson

Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Clemson

We are back, baby! Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by rabid Dawg fans to discuss the Georgia victory.

 • Paul Maharry
Advertisement
Published Sep 2, 2024
September 2 War Room
Default Avatar
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Welcome to this week's War Room!

This week we address fallout from the season opener against Clemson, discuss the latest developments with a couple of 2025 targets, and break down a position change for a 2025 commit.

READ THE UGASPORTS RECRUITING WAR ROOM HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement