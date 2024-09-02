in other news
Georgia opener impresses 4-star EDGE Chase Linton
Georgia impressed four-star EDGE Chase Linton in its season-opening win over Clemson.
'Special' Nate Frazier shines in Georgia debut
Freshman running back Nate Frazier blew up on the national stage in his debut for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Clemson
We are back, baby! Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by rabid Dawg fans to discuss the Georgia victory.
Complete Coverage: Second-half domination
ATLANTA - Inside, UGASports has your one-stop-shop for all of our coverage from Saturday's 34-3 win over Clemson.
Georgia's new transfer receivers make their mark
ATLANTA – Transfer receivers Colbie Young and London Humphreys both left their mark in Saturday's 34-3 win.
Welcome to this week's War Room!
This week we address fallout from the season opener against Clemson, discuss the latest developments with a couple of 2025 targets, and break down a position change for a 2025 commit.