“That’s big for him. That's growth for him. We need more guys to step up and be able to do that,” Smart said. ‘We've got to be innovative in ways to get touches that make us hard to defend.”

Against Clemson, the game’s first play was a jet sweep by Smith, who picked up seven yards.

Smart said the Bulldogs will continue to take advantage of Smith’s speed as much as possible

“The idea ever since we've been here is to spread the ball around. We've had a lot of guys with a lot of touches, nobody with a ton individually,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Arian's been a great case study in that because he's touched the ball vertically. He's touched the ball sideways. He's become a more complete receiver and route runner.”

There were certainly several bright spots for Georgia during its 34-3 rout of Clemson.

Woodring tallied 10 points, opening the scoring with a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter. He returned to drill a career-long 55-yarder to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 edge heading into halftime.

Beck connected on 23 of 33 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ 34-3 win. He hit nine different targets, including three newcomers, and had eight completions and two touchdowns during limited time in the fourth quarter. Beck added a 13-yard run to help the Bulldogs pile up 447 total yards and have no turnovers.

Beck, a junior from Jacksonville, Fla., was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia while Woodring, a native of Lafayette, La., shared Special Teams Player of the Week accolades with Oklahoma kicker Tyler Keltner.

• Smart said middle linebackers CJ Allen, Smael Mondon, and Raylen Wilson each used the green dot helmet signifying that players used a radio headset inside their helmets during Saturday’s game against Clemson.

“We have two helmets, so it depends on which pairing of players are in. We have other players that have green dot helmets in case they have to play a position that they're not normally playing,” Smart said. “We had a couple of situations like that Saturday that we thought might happen with injuries. So, we had other guys ready and prepared to use the green dot. But as far as I know, we just had the linebackers using it.”

• Smart felt center Jared Wilson did a good job with his snaps considering Saturday was his first start playing the position.

“Knock on wood, I don't think we had an errant snap, and that was something that was really important,” Smart said. “We chart his snaps every day, and he's been about 95 percent, 96 percent snap accuracy, and that's something that you can't afford to have. It's got to be 100 percent, and I thought he did a good job of doing that in the game.”

• Smart said Malaki Starks only began practicing at Star last week before playing most of Saturday’s game at the position.

"He did a nice job when he played the star, especially for a guy that didn't rep there, but last week a few times. He didn't get any reps in camp there, so he did a good job jumping in and filling that role,” Smart said. “Malaki can be our best player at five positions, so it's more a matter of what's around him and what's healthy, working, and what are we going to do defensively.”

• Smart cited freshman KJ Bolden's history and upbringing as two of the biggest reasons he was able to play so well in his college debut against Clemson.

"KJ is very confident. He's played more football than most seniors. He's been playing since he was six years old, in the heart of Atlanta, in one of the toughest leagues there is to play football, and he's played up against older kids all his life,” Smart said. “He's extremely athletic. The moment's not too big for KJ. He's very gifted athletically, but he also has great football instincts and intuition.”

Bolden finished with four tackles against Clemson, playing the majority of the game.

• Sophomore outside linebacker Damon Wilson continues to make a big impression with his effort.

"Effort, like I said last year. There are things he's got to improve on and do better,” Smart said. “He missed a couple of opportunities to make a couple of plays that I thought he should have made, but I don't judge Damon on that body of work of those snaps. I judge Damon on the body of work of the 1,000 snaps he's had in camp, and he's had a really good camp. He's improved himself physically. He can play more downs now.”

• Smart was asked about the fact that guard Micah Morris only received seven snaps against Clemson.

“Micah’s has to continue to improve,” Smart said. “It's one of those deals where we're going to play the guys that practice the best, and when he practices better, he'll get to play more.”

• Smart was pleased with what he saw from Anthony Evans III returning punts against the Tigers.

“I thought he did a great job of fielding the ball. The ball hits the ground, and it bounces, and I watch all these games in college games where the ball bounces 20 and 30 yards. Field position-wise, it's getting flipped. It takes a lot of confidence to go and judge the ball, especially in that dome.”

Evans was a perfect 3-for-3 returning punts for 23 yards, with a long return of 15.

“There were some balls doing some crazy spin. It was a left-footed punter. So, one of the wins of the game for us was not letting the ball hit the ground and bounce,” Smart said. “He did once and it went in the end zone, which was a judgment call by him. So, I was very pleased with what he was able to do in terms of punt returns.”