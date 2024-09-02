Kirby Smart said defensive end Mykel Williams is dealing with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

"It's stable. He's week to week," Smart said. "He's questionable for this week, but it's not long-term."

X-rays on the injury were negative.

Williams suffered the injury in the second half as the result of a block by Clemson running back Phil Mafa, who was called for a block before the waist on the play.

In other injury news:

Defensive Lineman Warren Brinson: Smart said Brinson is dealing with an ankle/contusion. He hopes he'l be able to go Saturday.

Wide receiver Dillon Bell: Suffered cramps during the game and went to the locker room for fluids. He is OK.

Star Joenel Aguero: Smart said Aguero is dealing with a "pull" almost played Saturday after going through warmups. Smart said he could have played in an emergency.