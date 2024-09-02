Advertisement

Key points from Kirby Smart's press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's press conference

Inside, see the highlights of what Kirby Smart said to the media Monday afternoon.

 Anthony Dasher
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chase Linton, Tyler Atkinson, and more

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chase Linton, Tyler Atkinson, and more

Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after college football's opening weekend.

 Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's special'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's special'

Nate Frazier was one of the top standouts from Georgia's win over Clemson.

 Jason Butt
Peach State Power Hour

Peach State Power Hour

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth review the game after they let it marinate for a day.

 Paul Maharry
Snap Count: UGA vs Clemson

Snap Count: UGA vs Clemson

Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Clemson game.

 Trent Smallwood

Published Sep 2, 2024
Monday Injury Update
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Kirby Smart said defensive end Mykel Williams is dealing with a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

"It's stable. He's week to week," Smart said. "He's questionable for this week, but it's not long-term."

X-rays on the injury were negative.

Williams suffered the injury in the second half as the result of a block by Clemson running back Phil Mafa, who was called for a block before the waist on the play.

In other injury news:

Defensive Lineman Warren Brinson: Smart said Brinson is dealing with an ankle/contusion. He hopes he'l be able to go Saturday.

Wide receiver Dillon Bell: Suffered cramps during the game and went to the locker room for fluids. He is OK.

Star Joenel Aguero: Smart said Aguero is dealing with a "pull" almost played Saturday after going through warmups. Smart said he could have played in an emergency.

